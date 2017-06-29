"Honor The Office If Not The Man" - WTF? By JBB...

Does This Man Honor His Office Or Does His Office Honor This Man?

In my over six decades we there has been one martyred (See John Kennedy), some good (See Eisenhower, Carter, Clinton and Obama) , some not so good (See Johnson, Ford, Reagan, GHW and GW Bush) and one wretched man (See Dick Nixon) who have held the highest office in our land President of the United States of America. Historically, no matter our personal politics, Americans have been told that it was our duty after our elections to unite and to support and to get behind our new leadership. We were told the office of President deserved respect and that no matter our politics that our President was our President and that we were honor bound to respect the office of President no matter our feeling about the man who held that esteemed position. I speak of only men because only men have ever held the office of POTUS and that is another subject altogether. In any case, times changed. The last time I remember Americans generally supporting our President was maybe the first Gulf War and GHW Bush. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were mindlessly obstructed by and fought tooth and nail by the gop but they persevered, moved us forward and finished their terms with America much better off after their terms of office ended then when they had begun. Now Donald J. Trump is President of these United States and the gop controls both houses of our Congress plus the Supreme Court is already stacked with right wingers. The gop controls all the reigns of power at this time. Now, in just the last six months, our President has told us so many lies that it took the entire front page of The New York Times to print them all and in a very small font no less. The nominees for cabinet posts seem to have been chosen for their hostility to the missions of the departments they are being charged with managing. The gop and Trump are right now trying to defund and dismantle our social safety network, our public health policy and our common environmental well being while giving more tax breaks and more privileges to the top 1% and to multi-national corporations. Trump and Co have sneered at us while lying through their teeth as they and their cohorts within the gop in Congress are going about doing the exact opposite of what they said they would do when asking for our votes and support. On issue after issue from tax policy to healthcare to economic and social justice Trump and the gop have lied to us all. Who would have ever believed that the gop would collude with Russia to overthrow the will of the American People? Certainly not any of the Big R Republicans I have ever known. All of this leads to one question and that question is does the man who is at this time sitting in the big chair behind that resolute desk in an oval office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC honor and respect the People of the United States of America or are he and his cohorts immoral scalawags only holding office for their own personal financial gains irregardless of the wants and needs of the American People?

Written Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVII