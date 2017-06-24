Opinion | How can you still doubt Trump's intelligence?

"When he testified earlier this month before the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying that Trump suggested that he drop his investigation of Michael Flynn, that he wrote memos about his interactions and leaked them to the media because he feared Trump might lie about them — he was obviously telling the truth.

Otherwise, why admit to the leak — otherwise known as discreet information-sharing, which, you may as well know, makes the world go ’round. It also occurred post-firing and after Trump’s tweet about the tapes.

Yet Trump, who denies everything, has managed to create a fictional narrative that not only justifies his dangling bluff but also gilds it as a moral victory: He tweeted about tapes to make sure “leaker” Comey would be honest when he testified.

Well now.

It takes a certain kind of intelligence to spin a yarn so counterintuitive and defiantly false that some people will believe it anyway. Alternatively, Trump could be just as confused as he hopes others will be.