Alleged NSA Leaker Reality Winner to Plead Not Guilty

"The intelligence industry contractor who is accused of giving journalists a highly classified report about Russian interference in the U.S. election will plead not guilty, her lawyer told NBC News on Wednesday.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a government contractor who worked with the National Security Agency, has been charged with providing the "top secret" document to online news outlet The Intercept.

"My client is innocent until proven guilty and we plan to enter a plea of not guilty," attorney Titus Nichols told NBC News Wednesday afternoon.

Winner remains in a county jail in Lincoln County, Georgia, while she awaits a detention hearing on Thursday, officials said. The jail released Winner's booking photo to NBC affiliate WRDW and NBC News earlier Wednesday.

Winner was booked Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to her arrest report, but the Justice Department didn't announce that she had been taken into custody until Monday — barely an hour after The Intercept published its report.

Winner's mother told NBC News on Tuesday that Winner "would not jeopardize anybody's safety" and was "terrified" when she returned to her home in Augusta on Saturday to find federal agents waiting for her."