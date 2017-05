"Roger Moore, the handsome English actor who appeared in seven films as James Bond and as Simon Templar on “The Saint” TV series, has died in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.

His family issued an announcement on Twitter: “It is the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

http://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/celebrity/roger-moore-james-bond-star-dies-at-89/ar-BBBs2T0?li=BBnbfcL