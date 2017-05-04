"Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged"

"After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)"

"They've only hinted at a romance, but now Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are going public - and planning to tie the knot.

The Morning Joe anchors are engaged, an MSNBC spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

A source told Page Six that Scarborough proposed during the couple's vacation to France and Monaco in celebration of Brzezinski's 50th birthday.

"Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine," the insider told the outlet. "There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news."

