David Rockefeller, banker and philanthropist, dies at 101 - Mar. 20, 2017

After his seventh heart transplant last August...

"David Rockefeller, the famed banker and philanthropist, died Monday at age 101, according to a spokesperson for the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Rockefeller served as chairman and CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank, which after a series of mergers is now JPMorgan Chase (JPM). But he was also born into great wealth as a grandson of John D. Rockefeller, who was the founder of the Standard Oil empire and America's first billionaire."

http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/20/news/companies/david-rockefeller/