Jane Fonda Reveals She Was Raped and Sexually Abused as a Child: 'I Always Thought It Was My Fault'

"Jane Fonda is opening up about painful experiences from her past.

In an interview with Brie Larson for The EDIT, the Grace and Frankie star, 79, talked about the “extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females” and revealed for the first time that she was once raped.

“I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss,” she said. “I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing.”

Fonda said that her difficult past led her to become such a passionate activist for women’s rights. The actress is an active supporter of the V-Day movement, which works to stop violence against women and girls. In 2001, she established the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health, which aims to help prevent teen pregnancy.

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think, ‘It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way,’ ” she said.

Through her work, Fonda said she wants to help abuse victims “realize that not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right.”

http://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/celebrity/jane-fonda-reveals-she-was-raped-and-sexually-abused-as-a-child-%E2%80%98i-always-thought-it-was-my-fault%E2%80%99/ar-AAnIETr?li=AAn4eAA