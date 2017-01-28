Banned From U.S.: 'You Need to Go Back to Your Country'

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/banned-from-us-%E2%80%98you-need-to-go-back-to-your-country%E2%80%99/ar-AAmm8H3?li=BBnb7Kz

"President Trump's executive order barring refugees from entering the United States and halting entry from seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — set off a cascade of reaction around the world. Social media shook with emotion. Headlines were rewritten around the world. Legal scholars debated the order’s scope. But its most immediate effect could be quantified on a human scale: refugees and other immigrants from the seven countries, some on their way to the United States on Friday when Mr. Trump signed the order, who were no longer able to enter the United States."