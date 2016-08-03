Donald Trump - Nuclear Bomb Thrower and Original Short Fingered Vulgarian - By JBB

Donald Trump - Kiss of Death for the gop...

Twenty five years ago in a piece he wrote for Vanity Fair Graydon Carter, the longtime editor, referred to Donald Trump as "The Original Short Fingered Vulgarian" and the sobriquet stuck. As we saw in the primaries when Marco Rubio mentioned Donald Trump's short fingers and Trump flipped his wig /s, this is an issue that has bothered Donald Trump for a long long time. While those who knew Trump well in New York laughed behind his back about how apropos was Graydon Carter's assessment of Donald Trump Donald Trump has stewed and steamed in his own gall. The thin skinned know whack job Donald Trump earned it. Trump is The Original Short Fingered Vulgarian and now everyone knows it. Let us just look at how vulgar Trump has been in just this last week.

Just yesterday at a campaign appearance Trump was given a fake Purple Heart Medal and even though the man who gave it to Trump specifically told Trump the medal was a fake Trump went on stage and represented that the medal was real and said, get this, that he had always wanted to earn The Purple Heart. You have got to be kidding me. Nobody ever wanted a earn a Purple Heart but as Representative Tammy Duckworth pointed out, most who receive that honor do so in a military hospital while recuperating from grievous wounds earned in defense or our nation. That a draft dodging deferment seeking never serving vulgarian like Trump would accept even a fake Purple Heart and then knowingly misrepresent its origin and act so glibly about what is one of our nations highest honors reserved for those gravely wounded in the service to our nation is article one in this my indictment of Trump but there are so many others they are innumerable.

Consider the Kahn family. Consider that Trump refuses to endorse either John McCain nor Paul Ryan. Consider that Trump proposes unconstitutionally discrimination based upon religious beliefs. Consider the implications for our Counts should Trump ever be given the power to stack our courts with nut balls and wackos. Consider that Donald Trump is wholly unqualified and entirely unprepared and completely inexperienced to ever serve our nation as Commander in Chief. Now, consider what we were treated to today...

If you have not read or heard the latest news Joe Scarborough today revealed that a national security expert who was recruited to advise Donald Trump on foreign relations and national security issues has told Scarborough that Trump cannot understand the implications of using our nuclear arsenal to advance our interests. That respected source told Scarbourough that trump asked three times, three times, why we could not use our nuclear arsenal to force our will upon foreign nations. This was a part of a segment on Morning Joe where General Michael Hayden said that he could not support Trump for President because Trump is too erratic and too unstable to be in control of our military and especially our nuclear arsenal. Hayden is a staunch republican but Hayden made it clear that he could never and would never vote for Trump for President. Hayden joined an ever growing chorus of BIG R Republicans who are now coming out publicly as opposed to Trump for President. (just a side not but Meg Whitman just said the same thing) It is too bad those decent thinking rational folks did not come up with the courage to speak up before what is known today merely as the gop, small r republicans and the tea party, nominated Donald "The Ass Clown" Trump to be President of the United States. I expect that by November most main-line old school Republicans will either vote for Clinton or will eschew voting at all. Who wants to be branded with having supported the worst candidate ever?

Donald Trump is sinking his campaign and Donald Trump is sinking what is left of the gop. Do not let Donald Trump sink our ship of state. One need not even like Hillary Clinton to love America enough to vote for Clinton instead of The Original Short Fingered Vulgarian...

Written Produced and Publshed by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMCXVI.