Hillary Rocks It In Philly - Katy Perry and Chelsea Clinton Helped, Too by JBB...

The Former First Lady and Future President With Former and Future First Daughter Chelsea Clinton

Tonight Hillary Rodham Clinton will become the first woman to ever accept a major political party's nomination for President of the United States of America. This historic moment has been a long time in coming. Katy Perry just sang us her Fight Song and Chelsea Clinton is give Hillary's warm up speech to be followed by our former First Lady the former US Senator from New York and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Please comment along with tonight's festivities and let us know how you think things are going at the Democratic Convention. So, let's party, too. Remember, no party poopers allowed...