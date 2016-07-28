Every Party Has A Pooper. That's Why We Invited You - Party Poopers by JBB...

Don't Be A Party Pooper. Join The Party. The Democratic Party...

The Democratic Party of The United States has nominated Hillary Rodham Clinton to be America's first Madam President. So, of course, there are some, mostly conservatives, who are exceedingly distressed by this fact. So depressed, in fact, that they are either hopelessly constipated or else they are chronically suffering the runs. You cannot make everyone happy. After a long primary season the parties have their candidates. Our choices are clear. Oh, I know, that many do not like either of the candidates. The difference is that there are good reasons for People (Large P People) to have real valid concerns about both the qualifications and the capability of one of the candidates and absolutely none for the other. Hillary Rodham Clinton is imminently qualified to be President of the United States of America and Donald J. Trump is not. Period. End of Story. FINI

Now, you may believe all of the lies, and the exaggerations and the innuendos that Fox News and AM talk radio have spewed against Mrs Clinton and the prospect of her, a woman, holding the highest office in our land or you may take the words of President and Mrs Obama and Vice President and Jill Biden and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and all the rest of the assembled Democrats who actually know her. Mrs Clinton, a perennial on all the Most Admired/Most Respected People in the World Lists, is not perfect. She admits that is true. Surely she like everyone else has made mistakes and has some regrets. The difference is that at least she is capable of admitting she could be wrong while we all know such thoughts have never and will never cross Donald Trump's little olde shriveled mind. The gop has gone krazy. Don't you go there, too...

Despite suffering human faults Mrs Clinton somehow managed to be valedictorian at Wellesley and to graduate head of her class at Yale Law School where she met one William Jefferson Clinton (You may have heard of him) who would become her life mate and husband. After that Mrs Clinton dedicated herself to working for the rights of women and children and then served Arkansas as Arkansas' First Lady for three terms. Later on, Mrs Clinton served her nation as our First Lady for two terms. Then, when many would rest on their laurels Hillary Clinton ran for and was twice elected US Senator for the State of New York before serving a full term as Secretary of State of the United States. The last year or so besides becoming a grandmother twice Hilary Clinton has managed a winning bid for the Democratic nomination for President. So, yeah, Hilary must be a "yuge" failure /s. Good Grief People! What do you want? Perfection? Good Luck With That. Sorry for yelling.

Look, as I've said before, you do not have to even like Hillary Clinton to love America enough to vote for her against the dangerous clown known as Donald Trump. It is not that difficult a decision. Anyone who has been paying attention knows by now that we really will only have one good choice when we cast our ballots on Tuesday November 8th. What I am saying is listen to what has been said by those you know and respect about Hillary Clinton and give her a listen also. Mrs Clinton will address the assembled Democratic convention tonight. Look and listen to what she has to say. Give her a chance if you have not already. It is my considered opinion that she will make a fine President. Do not be a party pooper. Join the rest of decent humanity in supporting a great lady and a qualified candidate for leader of the free world. On Tuesday November the 8th we will choose. If you give a poop about America you must vote and you must vote Democratic. Just do it...

Did I mention that Hillary Clinton will make history in the process? That is something, too.

Written Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMCXVI...