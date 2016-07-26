By Acclamation The Democratic Party of America Nominated Hillary Rodham Clinton To Be America's First Madam President...

God Bless Our Nominee...

Senator Bernie Sander's just proposed and the assembled Democrats in Phiadelphia have now nominated by acclimatization Hillary Rodham Clinton to be America's First Madam President. I know. It is a revolutionary concept. I also know that a lot of my fellow Americans believe at least some of the awful terrible no good wretched low down untruths, innuendos, lies and misrepresentations that have been alleged against Mrs. Clinton. Well, 99.99% was was just not true. It was false. The rest was probably true. Nobody is perfect. Even she admits she has made a few mistakes butt still she does not have horns or a tail. I have met her. She does not. The lifelong Methodist matron who was just nominated to be the first major party nominee for President of the United States for the, well, first time ever. Who is supporting Hillary Clinton? Well, President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Vice President and Jill Biden, Senator Liz Warren my fellow Okie and Senator Bernie Sanders. Oh, and the entire Democratic Party. Make you're own decisions. Vote for The Most Admired Woman in the World for twenty years running and probable the most qualified candidated for President of the United States in at least a generation or turn the leadership of the free world over to a moron. A yuge moron who is wholly unqualified to hold the highest office in the world. This is going to be a running commentary and so I plan to add to this text but please do feel free to comment...

Written Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo and JBB Publishing MMXVI