Start The Healing - Stop Defending Racists and Denying Racism - By JBB

No Racists Allowed

America is drawing a line in the sand regarding vestigial cultural racism. America is sick and tired of some Americans making excuses for and defending racist people and racist remarks, jokes, sentiments, feelings and opinions along with just plain olde racism. Period. It is not cute. It is not funny. It definitely is not popular. Anyone who knows me knows I am about the least politically correct person there is and yet both I and just about everyone else in America somehow makes it through our days sans any compulsion to use racial slurs or to be disparaging to or denigrating of people for something as superficial as skin tone. It is as the late great Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart said of obscenity.

"I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description of obscenity, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that"...

Thus "I know it when I see it" became one of the most famous phrases ever and a part of our unique American lexicon. If it looks like a duck and it walks like a duck and it waddles like a duck it is probably a duck. I know one when I see one. The same goes for racism and to deny the whistles blaring in our ears is to propagate the problems we are suffering today regarding race, injustice and inequality. Those who are in denial regarding the very real problem of cultural racism that is eating at America's soul need to get over their bad selves and do some real self reflection. This is not a joke. This is life and death and lives forever changes. The first step is to admit we have a problem...

America has a race problem and denying that fact or minimizing that fact or ignoring that fact is what got us into the mess we are in. Every day we hear the sad and lonely laments of blatant racists who are always moaning and groaning and complaining and whining about how unfair it is that they are always being accused of racism or of being racially insensitive. What the Hell? Admit it. If you are always being accused of being a racist pig then either you actually are a racist pig and might as well admit it or you have merely deluded yourself about how offensive and intolerant and ignorant you sound when you are talking or in the case of social media typing.

Just Stop It. Do not put up with it. Call it out. Demand people stop it. Demand justice. Demand human equality from your fellows and quit making excuses and quit denying it and quit allowing others to drag America back a hundred years. Fifty years ago it seemed that America was going to get past our past... but it is undeniable we have been going backwards and that has to stop and stop now. Stop putting up with it. I do not care if it is your family or your friends or even just acquaintances and especially demand it from anyone running for political office. Damn right I am mad and so are most people of good conscience and I am sick and tired of those making excuses and denying that we have a problem. So, let us discuss this and let the chips fall where they may but quit denying it and quit making lame olde excuses for it, too...

Written, Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVI