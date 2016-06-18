Flush the gop into the Cesspool of History

Flush the gop for good November 8th...

The goddamn gop is tying to foist the worst Presidential candidate in all American history onto the American People in the form of one Donald "The Ass Clown" Trump. So, on Tuesday November the 8th the American People should at long last finally pass the damn gop of olde into the big crapper and then wipe America's collective behinds of the gop before flushing the stinking gop down the toilet and into the cesspool of history where the damn gop belongs. Lastly, we ask that People scrub America's johns before washing the last of the gop from all of America's hands. Also, please do not forget to spray. The damn gop will surely leave a malodorous stink and so People should probably strike a match and light a candle before turning out the lights, too...

Written, Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVI