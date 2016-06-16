Newsvine

Family of AR-15 Inventor Eugene Stoner: He Didn't Intend It for Civilians - NBC News

"The AR-15 is the most talked about gun in America.

But the AR-15's creator died before the weapon became a popular hit and his family has never spoken out.

Until now.

"Our father, Eugene Stoner, designed the AR-15 and subsequent M-16 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage over the AK-47," the Stoner family told NBC News late Wednesday. "He died long before any mass shootings occurred. But, we do think he would have been horrified and sickened as anyone, if not more by these events."

Read And See More Here: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/family-ar-15-inventor-speaks-out-n593356

