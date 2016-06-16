Donald Trump Picking His Nose And His Veep by JBB...

Donald J Trump - Booger Eater...

An Ode To Donald Trump

Donald Trump is-a-doin it a-doin it a-doin it

A-pickin his Veep and a-chewin it a-chewin it

He thinks he's eatin candy but he's not

It's a hot snot sundae with a booger on top...

It seems the gop pulls gop out of their nasal passages then the gop consumes that gop.

Olde Donald "The Clown" Trump is a booger eaters. Trump never outgrew that $%#@...

Donald Trump may pick his VP running mate and Donald Trump may pick his nose, too.

One thing I am sure of is that The American People will never pick Trump for President...

Written, Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVI.