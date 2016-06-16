Newsvine

JBB

 

About This is as good as it gets. Articles: 43 Seeds: 30 Comments: 24661 Since: Apr 2014

Donald Trump Picking His Nose And His Veep by JBB...

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By JBB
Thu Jun 16, 2016 7:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald J Trump - Booger Eater...

 

An Ode To Donald Trump

 

Donald Trump is-a-doin it a-doin it a-doin it

A-pickin his Veep and a-chewin it a-chewin it

He thinks he's eatin candy but he's not

It's a hot snot sundae with a booger on top...

 

It seems the gop pulls gop out of their nasal passages then the gop consumes that gop.

Olde Donald "The Clown" Trump is a booger eaters. Trump never outgrew that $%#@...

Donald Trump may pick his VP running mate and Donald Trump may pick his nose, too.

One thing I am sure of is that The American People will never pick Trump for President...

 

Written, Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVI.

 

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor