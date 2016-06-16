Roy Cohn's influence on Donald Trump - Business Insider

Joe McCarthy's henchman, the infamous creep Roy Cohn, was Donald Trump's mentor.

Trump proposes we spy on and report on our friends, neighbors and family members.

Are we returning to McCarthyism? Let us hope not. That would be UUGE MISTAKE...

Donald Trump uses the law very strategically and aggressively. According to Michael D'Antonio, the author of "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success," Trump learned this legal style from "the king of intimidation," Roy Cohn.

http://www.businessinsider.com/roy-cohns-influence-on-donald-trump-king-of-intimidation-2015-10