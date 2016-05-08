I Was Not Right But I Was Correct By JBB...

Trump Having A Good Hair Day...

Well, I was wrong, again. Early on I was absolutely assured and completely convinced that the establishment capital R Republican Party, The Grand Old Party of Abraham Lincoln, would come to its senses and eventually nominate a reasonably believable responsible candidate like Jeb Bush or Paul Ryan but no. The small r republicans of today, a contingent commonly referred to now as "the gop", a/k/a the tea party, calls all the shots in the small r republican party of 2016 and so the gop's prospective nominee for President of the United States is none other than the tangerine tinged reality TV star and bankrupt casino impresario Donald "The Clown" Trump. Like Rover who is all over olde Donald J Trump has managed to keep his orange hued visage on every channel on every network twenty four seven three sixty five for months running. He is yammering away on every cable network channel right now as I switch between NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, Fox, BBC and even Al Jizerra. The antics of Donald Trump must be international television ratings gold as much air time as the networks give to Trump. Donald Trump's is a gold plated candidacy for the US Presidency. The question is, what lays beneath all that cheap but gaudily embellished orangutan imbued tinfoil? My guess is that the chocolate colored concoction underneath that thin layer of gold colored foil is 100% Certified Pure D Common Bullshit. The biggest ass clown in the gop's bumper car has won. All Hail The Donald of Drumpf the gop nominee for President of the United States. You cannot make this $%#@ up...

On the other hand, I was correct. Former First Lady, US Senator, US Secretary of State and Mrs. William Jefferson Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, is on track to become the first woman to become President of the United States of America. Mrs. Clinton will be far and away the most qualified most experienced most responsible pick when we cast our votes on November 8th. Though many do admire and respect Hillary Clinton, you will not have to particularly like Hillary Clinton personally in order to love The United States of America enough to make Clinton your obvious only real choice when you cast your votes. Why would the American electorate ever vote to go back to the republican's wars and economic ruin when Clintonian peace and prosperity is again at hand?

Besides that, Donald J Trump is a sideshow freak. Sure the demented olde ass clown is entertaining but then so is Honey Boo Boo...

Written, Produced and Published By Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Productions MMXVI