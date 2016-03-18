Olde Mitch McTurtleface McConnell

An Ode To Mitch - Obama's Bitch by JBB...

Mitch McConnell said he'd stall

Barack Obama had the ball

Now olde Mitch is in a stitch

Cause it's Merrick to the wall...

McConnell sure had lots of gall

His words were not but falderale

Olde Mitch may moan and bitch

But he's headed towards a Fall...

Mitch McConnell has no balls

If he does they're very small

Olde Mitch, would never switch

So, Barack has made his call...

Now McConnell has the ball

Garland Merrick will not stall

Now Olde Mitch is Barack's bitch

Cause our vote will be this Fall...

Written Produced and Published by Don Leo Nardo Y JBB Publishing MMXVI