An Ode To Mitch - Obama's Bitch by JBB...
Mitch McConnell said he'd stall
Barack Obama had the ball
Now olde Mitch is in a stitch
Cause it's Merrick to the wall...
McConnell sure had lots of gall
His words were not but falderale
Olde Mitch may moan and bitch
But he's headed towards a Fall...
Mitch McConnell has no balls
If he does they're very small
Olde Mitch, would never switch
So, Barack has made his call...
Now McConnell has the ball
Garland Merrick will not stall
Now Olde Mitch is Barack's bitch
Cause our vote will be this Fall...
