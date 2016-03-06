Hillary Clinton 2016 Economic Plan

Hillary Clinton's 2016 economic plan focuses on increasing middle-class incomes. To do this, she advocates three steps.

1. Boost Economic Growth. Give tax cuts to the middle class and small businesses, establish an infrastructure bank, and fund more scientific research. Also, help women enter the workforce by requiring companies to pay for family leave. The College Affordability Plan would spend $35 billion a year to refinance student debt and pay states to guarantee tuition. The National Infrastructure Plan would allocate $27.5 billion annually to improve roads, bridges, public transit, rail, airports, the Internet, and water systems. The Expanded Childcare Plan and the Early Education Plan would spend $27.5 billion a year for states to make preschool available to all 4-year-olds and expand Early Head Start. Expanded Funding for IDEA would spend $16.6 billion a year to identify and treat children with disabilities. The Energy Plan would pay $9 billion annually to repair oil pipelines, reduce carbon emissions, and fund health and retirements for coal workers.

2. Create Fair Growth. Clinton would raise the U.S. minimum wage to $15 an hour, increase workers' benefits, expand overtime, and encourage businesses to share profits with employees. She also wanted to invest in students and teachers, support unions and collective bargaining, strengthen the Affordable Care Act, expand job training, lower college and healthcare costs, and fight wage theft. (Source: "It's Time to Raise Incomes for Hard-Working Americans," Hillary Clinton 2016 LinkedIn page, July 13, 2015)

To pay for these initiatives, Clinton would impose a fair share surcharge on incomes greater than $5 million a year.

The additional 4% tax would raise $15 billion a year, and affect 34,000 households. That's in addition to other tax increases (see below) that would raise $80 billion a year. That's still not enough to cover the $120 billion a year in spending she's proposed. (Source: "Sanders: Clinton's New Tax Too Little Too Late," CNBC, January 11, 2016.)

3. Support Long-Term Growth. Hillary would combat "quarterly capitalism" by raising short-term capital gains taxes for those earning $400,000 or more a year, the top 0.5% of taxpayers.

Investments held between one and two years would be taxed at the maximum income-tax rate of 39.6%. Assets held for longer would be taxed on a sliding scale, such as 36% for those held 2-3 years, 32% for those held three to four years, and 20% (the current rate) for those held for six years or more. (Source: Dunstan Prial, "Hillary Clinton Would Double Taxes on Short-Term Capital Gains," Fox Business, July 24, 2015.

Clinton would also tax high-frequency traders. She would extend the statute of limitations for financial crimes, and require CEOs personally pay part of any fines levied on their companies.

These regulations were written with the help of former Congressman Barney Frank. (Source: "Clinton Proposes Wall Street Curbs," WSJ, October 8, 2015.)

She proposed an "exit tax" on companies that attempt a so-called "tax inversion." They would pay American taxes on any deferred foreign earnings. (Source: Chief Economist at Stifel Fixed Income, Lindsey Piegza, December 8, 2015, newsletter)

Clinton thinks the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act did not go far enough to end the threat from too-big-to-fail banks. She proposes a risk fee levied on all banks with more than $50 billion in assets, high debt levels, or too much reliance on short-term funding. (Source: "Clinton Proposes Big Bank 'Risk Fee," WSJ, October 9, 2015)

She now opposes the Trans-Pacific Partnership. She said it should go further to produce new jobs, raise wages, and protect national security. She supported the TPP while Secretary of State. (Source: "In Shift, Clinton Opposes Trade Pact," WSJ, October 8, 2015.)

Clinton would combat terrorism with improved intelligence instead of troops. For example, agencies would use social media posts to identify terrorists. Visa applications would require full screenings for those who had traveled to terrorist countries. Operations officers and linguists would be added to U.S. intelligence agencies. (Source: "Clinton Lays Out Policies to Curb Terrorism," WSJ, December 15, 2015.)