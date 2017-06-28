Newsvine

The Right Wing's Censorship of COH Compliant Articles on Newsvine is Bull@!$%# by JBB...

By JBB
Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:19 AM
The Olde Trolls Of Newsvine Are Run Amok

Aix Sponsa a member in good standing has had three completely COH compliant original articles illigitimately gang collapsed in a day which is bullshit. People are sick and tired of the excuses being made and of being told not to respond in kind to the gang collapsing of legitimate left leaning members code of honor compliant original articles. We are sick and tired of that bullshit and are not going to take it laying down.

https://boisestate.newsvine.com/_news/2017/06/27/37869302-of-course-my-article-was-collapsed-in-a-gang-attack-by-certain-individuals-in-rw-nations

 

