"Former U.S. attorney: 'Absolutely evidence' to begin obstruction of justice case

Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday said he thinks there is evidence to start a case for obstruction of justice against President Trump.

"I think there's absolutely evidence to begin a case -- I think it's very important for all sorts of armchair speculators in the law, to be clear that no one knows right now whether there is a provable case of obstruction," he said on ABC's "This Week".

"It's also true...that there's no basis to say there's no obstruction."

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/former-us-attorney-absolutely-evidence-to-begin-obstruction-of-justice-case/ar-BBCu9IB?li=BBnb7Kz