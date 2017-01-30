Newsvine

Outside U.S. borders, travel ban upends lives and stokes worry of militant surge

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraq’s parliament urged leaders Monday to impose retaliatory visa restrictions on American citizens as part of growing global anger and backlash to President Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.

In a statement, the Iraqi foreign ministry expressed “regret and astonishment” at Trump’s executive order, pointing out that it comes as Iraqi soldiers fight Islamic State militants with support of a U.S.-led coalition. It urged Washington to reconsider.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops are deployed to help Iraqi forces and allied Iraqi Kurdish units in their fight against the Islamic State.

A possible visa ban by Iraq would not affect U.S. troops. But it could affect thousands of American contractors in Iraq, some of whom are supporting operations in the battles against the Islamic State. Iraq’s threatened move could also hit aid workers and journalists.

Parliament’s vote is just a recommendation, said Ahmed Jamal, a spokesman for Iraq’s foreign ministry, adding that the cabinet planned to meet Tuesday to discuss the issue."

